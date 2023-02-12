Goa CM inaugurates renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple; Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM, Deputy CM extend wishes

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Goa government on the reopening of the Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple after its renovation and said that it would draw more tourists to Goa from all over the state.

Taking it to Twitter, a series of tweets from Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Amit Shah said: "Congratulations to the Goa government on the reopening of the historic Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple after renovation. After being attacked by multiple invaders, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj rebuilt the temple. As a major pilgrimage site, it will draw tourists from all over India."

Goa CM in his series of tweets said that he was honoured to be a part of the occasion of the temple's reopening after the renovation of Narve, Bicholim.

He said that the temple would be dedicated to the people after the religious rituals are performed in the presence of descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Shri Saptakoteshwar is the 'Raj Daivat' of Goa. The history of temple, originally situated at Naroa, Diwar, Tiswadi, goes back to Kadamba Dynasty rule. It was desecrated by Bahamani rulers, rebuilt during Vijayanagara rule. It was again destructed by Portuguese rule in 1540," CM Sawant tweeted mentioning that the temple's renovation has been conducted by the Goa Archives and Archaeology Department.

"Fearing the destruction, the temple was shifted to Narve, Bicholim, at present location. The Present temple was built by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1668. His successful campaigns put a check on Portuguese brutalities and religious conversions in Goa,' his another tweet read.



During the renovation the 'Kaavi' art form of wall decoration is being executed, to revive the art, he added.

'Kaavi' art form is being revived with its use in the wall decoration of the restored Temple. A booklet depicting the thorough history of Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple, written 90 years ago by Shri Jayvant Sardesai was republished at the event yesterday. Descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his Sardars were honourably felicitated on the occasion.

CM Sawant attended the reopening event of the temple in the presence of MLA Satara Shrimant Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosle, who is also a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and commenced the rituals for the dedication of the restored Temple of the 'Raj Daivat' of Goa, Shree Saptakoteshwar with a 'Jalabhishek'.

For the 'jalabhishek', the required water was brought in from places of historic and devotional importance in Maharastra and Goa.

Emphasising the significance of the temple in the religious glory of Goa, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadanavis also extended their wishes and were delighted on the occasion.

Later in the evening, CM Sawant and Shrimant Shivendra Singh Raje Bhosle inaugurated the restored temple of Shree Saptakoteshwar.

Shri Saptakoteshwar Devasthan has been restored under the Goa Archives and Archaeology Department to retain our glorious history, and cultural identity and celebrate the unwavering faith of our people, an official statement read. (ANI)

