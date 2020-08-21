Goa CM interacts with patients recovered from COVID-19 to create awareness against stigma

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday interacted with coronavirus-recovered patients in a bid to create awareness against the social stigma attached to the disease.

"Today I met and interacted with patients who had recovered from COVID-19 from across the state. They informed me that there is a virus in people's minds and there is still discrimination in society. In the coming days, we will not only try to control the disease but also remove this discrimination," Sawant told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,838 active coronavirus cases in Goa while 124 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

