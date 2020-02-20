Goa CM offers prayers at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Thursday, paid a visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The Goa Chief Minister performed rituals, offering prayers and participated in the Bhasm Aarti at the ancient Lord Shiva Temple.

"I have prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace and harmony for all. I have also prayed that my state and my country make progress," he told ANI.

"Today would be the second time that I have attended the Bhasm Aarti and I have been very happy since morning. Baba has given me everything in life," he added. (ANI)

