Goa CM pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar on death anniversary

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant paid floral tributes to former Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of his first death anniversary of on Tuesday.

Parrikar who was also the chief minister of Goa had succumbed to his illness on March 17, 2019.

The tributes were offered at Manohar Parrikar's Smriti Sthal at Miramar where his last rites were held.

State Cabinet Ministers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The BJP has also planned to hold programmes across the state on Tuesday to observe the first death anniversary of former Chief Minister of Goa.


