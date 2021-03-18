Goa CM pays tribute to Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former defence minister Manohar Parrikar on the occasion of his second death anniversary.

Goa state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other dignitaries also paid their tribute to Parrikar.



Parrikar, who was also the chief minister of Goa, had succumbed to his illness on March 17, 2019.

Last year, the central government had decided to rename the 'Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' to "honour the legacy" of late defence minister.

Parrikar was India's defence minister from November 9, 2014 to March 14, 2017. (ANI)

