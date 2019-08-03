Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to media reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI
Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:02 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Chief Minster on Friday praised the recent bill which allows women to work in night shifts in Goa. His party's MLA Alena Sardanha, on the other hand, expressed a contrary opinion on the bill.
Speaking to media reporters on Friday, Chief Minister Sawant said, "Women work in night shifts throughout the country in various sectors. Goa is a developing state and as we are looking to develop an IT and electronics industry, then this bill is very important."
"We are moving towards a new age and we require this amendment," said the Chief Minister.
The state government this week had tabled The Factories (Goa Amendment) Bill, 2019 earlier this week and it was passed by the state assembly on Thursday. Among its many provisions, the Bill seeks to allow women to work in night shifts.
However, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Alena Sardanha held a contrary view to the amendment proposed by the government.
The lawmaker was of the opinion that women should not be made to work at night and should stay at home due to security reasons.
She said, "I fear for women's security and I firmly believe that ladies should be in their homes. They are mothers and they have so many responsibilities."
"The presence of the mother in the house is very essential especially when children have to go to school. She has to be there to help her children get ready for the school the next day.", Saldanha added.
Upon being asked why she did not raise any objections during the bill's discussion in the assembly the MLA said that she was occupied in another matter.
" It's not that I did not object, I was busy writing down some points on another issue and that is how I missed it. I am very upset about it. But definitely, I believe that ladies should not be made to work in the night shift." said Alena Sardanha. (ANI)

