Goa: CM praises bill allowing women to work in night shifts

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hailed the recent law passed by the state legislative assembly which allows women in the state to work in night shifts.

"Women work in night shifts throughout the country in various sectors. Goa is a developing state and as we are looking to develop an IT and electronics industry, then this bill is very important," Sawant told media persons here on Friday.

"We are moving towards a new age and we require this amendment," the chief minister added.

The Factories (Goa Amendment) Act, 2019, was passed on Thursday by the Goa legislative assembly.

The law amended Section 66 of the Factories Act,1948 (Central Act 63 of 1948), as in force in the State of Goa, to empower the Government to specify the conditions for ensuring the safety of women who work in any factory or manufacturing process between the hours of 7:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M.

Earlier, Section 66(b) of The Factories Act, 1948 (Central Act 63 of 1948) read: "no women shall be required or allowed to work in any factory except between the hours of 6 A.M. and 7 P.M".

BJP MLA Alena Sardanha, however, had a different view.

The lawmaker was of the opinion that women should not be made to work at night and should stay at home due to security reasons.

"I fear for women's security and I firmly believe that ladies should be in their homes. They are mothers and they have so many responsibilities," Sardanha said.

"The presence of the mother in the house is very essential especially when children have to go to school. She has to be there to help her children get ready for school the next day," Saldanha added.

Upon being asked why she did not raise any objections during the bill's discussion in the assembly the MLA said: "It's not that I did not object, I was busy writing down some points on another issue and that is how I missed it," she said.

"I am very upset about it. But definitely, I believe that ladies should not be made to work in the night shift," she added. (ANI)

