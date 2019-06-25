Goa CM Pramod Sawant condoles demise of Mohan Ranade

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 25 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the eminent author and veteran freedom fighter Mohan Ranade, who passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 89.

While expressing condolences, Sawant said, "Apart from being an eminent author, Ranade has contributed immensely during the struggle movement of Goa and was imprisoned for 14 years."

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Mohan Ranade, a fearless freedom fighter who fought for the liberation of Goa. His sacrifices and struggles for Goa will never be forgotten," Pramod Sawant said in a tweet.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai also expressed his grief over Ranade's demise.

"RIP Padmashri Mohan Ranade. One of the key figures in Goa's liberation. Someone who spent 14 years in Portuguese prisons including 6 years in solitary confinement. History says his release was due to the intervention of the Pope at the prodding of former Tamil Nadu CM Annadurai," he tweeted.

Ranade was honoured with Padmashree in 2001 and later in 2006, he was conferred with Sangli Bhushan.

His final rites are likely to be held in Pune. (ANI)

