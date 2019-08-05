Goa CM Pramod Sawant congratulates PM Modi for historic decision on Art 370

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the historic decision of scrapping Article 370 and 35A from the Constitution.

"We welcome the decision of the Union government to repeal Article 370. It is a historic day for India," Sawant said.

Earlier in the day, the BJP-led government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in there.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time.

The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply.

Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill in the Upper House, that converted the state into a Union Territory with legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without legislature. (ANI)

