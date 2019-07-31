Goa CM Pramod Sawant congratulates PM Modi over Triple Talaq Bill

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Rajya Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 on Tuesday.

"This is the first time such law has been passed in India. It is a proud moment for Muslim women. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible," Sawant said while talking to ANI on Tuesday.

Taking to social media, Sawant also tweeted from his official handle congratulating the Prime Minister.

"A great day for our democracy as Rajya Sabha passes the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. I congratulate PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on this historic step aimed towards bringing gender equality and social progress TripleTalaqBill," Sawant tweeted.

Minister of Art and Culture, Govind Gaude said: "I would like to congratulate the Modi government for bringing such an amendment Bill and passing it successfully. This will end the injustice of Muslim women. And it is a proud moment for Goa government." (ANI)

