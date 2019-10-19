Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates state-level job fair

Panjim (Goa) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday inaugurated state-level job fair organized by the state government to bridge the gap between the job seekers and job providers.

During the fair aimed to bring talent close to employment opportunities, CM Sawant said that "those who intend to have a job should think about their education, skill, interest and strive to secure particular job otherwise they won't be able to get the job of their choice. There arises a problem between mere education and skill education," the press release read.

He also stressed on conducting an aptitude test and carrier guidance during 10th and 12th standards where the students will get proper guidance about seeking a job in future.

Sawant further advised the young people to prepare themselves to accept jobs in the private sector or avail the schemes of Government and emerge as a self employer.

He said that Goa stood third in the country in regards to IT innovation.

Adding to the sentiment of the state CM, Minister for Labour and Employment Jenifer Monserrate asked the youth in pursuit of government job not to give up and promised Government support to push them in the right direction.

"Employment for all Goan youth across all sectors and different pay scales is the need of the hour and we are steadfast to make this a reality," she added.

Monserrate also said that the creation of jobs is the primary task ahead of Government. (ANI)

