Goa: CM Pramod Sawant meets HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met with Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and discussed issues related to the education sector.

Taking to Twitter, Goa Chief Minister tweeted about his meeting and wrote, "Met Union Minister of Human Resource and Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank at Panaji today. Discuss wide-ranging issues relating to the education sector."

Pokhriyal was in Goa to attend and speak at the ongoing QS India summit.

Taking to twitter, he had written, "I am very happy to be here today in Goa, for QS India summit 2019 and to address all of you. On behalf of Government of India, and Ministry of Human Resource Development". (ANI)

