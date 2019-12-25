Goa CM Pramod Sawant participates in pro-CAA rally

Sanquelim (Goa) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Goa Cheif Minister Pramod Sawant participated in a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rally held here on Wednesday.

The people from Sanquelim, Poriem and Bicholim constituencies in the state also took part and extended their support to the rally.

Addressing the rally, Sawant said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a historic decision. If you look at it, this was one of Mahatma Gandhi's dreams."

"The party (Congress) which is opposing the Act right now, its leaders had been speaking about it in the past," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

