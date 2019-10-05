Chief Minister Pramod Sawant came to the rescue of an accident victim on Friday.
Goa: CM Pramod Sawant stops convoy, offers lift to accident victim

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 23:55 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday came to the rescue of a woman tourist who was injured after meeting with an accident.
The tourist was injured in an accident on Zuari bridge. She was spotted by the Chief Minister while his cavalcade was passing from the area.
Sawant promptly came out of his vehicle to check on the injured lady. He inquired about her condition and directed his personnel to help her. The injured woman was shifted to a hospital in one of the escort vehicles, which was part of the Chief Minister's cavalcade.
Sawant was on his way to the state capital from the Dabolim international airport when the incident occurred.(ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:54 IST

iocl