Goa CM reaches out to minorities ahead of state assembly elections

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 9 (ANI): Gearing up for the 2022 Assembly polls, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Tuesday expressed confidence in regaining the trust of the minority community in the state.

Sawant was addressing BJP Minority Morcha State Executive Committee meeting in party head office in Panaji.

During the meeting, Sawant said that his government is committed to resolving the 'Kabrastan' issue. He said that directions have been issued to the district collectors to identify suitable sites for 'Kabrastan' in major cities.

He also slammed the Opposition for politicising the Margao Kabrastan issue while informing that an inquiry has been initiated in the matter where the land marked for Kabrastan was handed over to the builders.



The Chief Minister said that the time has come when minorities need to weed out the wrong belief that BJP is not with them. He said that in the past and even today, BJP is making all efforts to resolve the issues related to the minorities.

"I am confident that with our work, we will be able to gain the trust of minorities," he said.

Sawant directed the BJP Minority Morcha to reach out to the community to ensure that the people take maximum benefits of the State and central schemes. "We believe in "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas," he commented.

During the meeting, Hyder Sha was appointed as the President of Minority Morcha and Asif Ali as the state general secretary.

BJP State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade was also present during the meeting. (ANI)

