Goa CM reading Quran in Hindi, says 'curious' to know what's in it

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that he is currently reading a Hindi translation of holy book Quran as he was "curious".

"I wanted to know what it is there in the Quran. I had a curiosity to read it. I told Nadir bhai to give me a copy which is translated in Hindi. I am trying to read it," said Sawant during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi function organized in his Assembly constituency, Sanquelim, on Sunday.

The chief minister also cited the lessons taught in the holy book. He said that the book teaches that its religion is superior but other religions should also be respected.

"In the Quran humans are ranked above all (species). The Quran says that just as our religion is superior than most, the other religions should also be respected," he said.

Sawant said that he is also in the process of reading the Holy Bible which has been gifted to him.

"I am also trying to read the Bible. Neither the Quran, or Bible or Bhagwat Gita say that other religions should be defamed," Sawant said. (ANI)

