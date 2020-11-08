Goa CM receives life threat, extortion message on his mobile number, case filed: Police

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 8 (ANI): A criminal complaint was filed against an unknown person at Panaji town police station by the Goa Chief Minister's Office for allegedly sending an "obscene, derogatory, abusive" threat message on CM Pramod Sawant's personal mobile phone number, asking for money, said police on Saturday.

The unidentified person also allegedly threatened to kill the chief minister if the demand was not fulfilled.



"An unknown person on Saturday sent an SMS on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's personal mobile phone number, asking for ransom. The message also threatened that Sawant would be killed, if the demand was not fulfilled," Police Inspector Sudesh Naik told ANI

As per the police, the unknown accused person sent the threat message from +5732038836

The case has been registered under sections 504, 506 (ii), 507 and 384 of IPC. (ANI)

