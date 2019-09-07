Goa CM Sawant condoles death of former Deputy Speaker Victoria Fernandes

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday condoled the death of former Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Victoria Fernandes who passed away early morning today.

Sawant recalled the services of Fernandes as a Minister, Deputy Speaker and a Legislator. The Chief Minister shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

Fernandes, who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Panaji in the early hours of Saturday, was a former deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly. She served at this post between the years 2005-2007.

She had represented the Santa Cruz Assembly seat in North Goa. (ANI)

