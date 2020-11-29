Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

New Delhi, November 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration.



"Called on the Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm invitation to #PresidentKovind for the 59th Goa Liberation Day celebration, as we embark upon a new chapter to promote Goa's cultural heritage on the national and global stage," he tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It commemorates the freeing of Goa from Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in December 1961 and the complete independence of the Indian subcontinent.

While India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Goa was still mouldering under Portuguese rule. (ANI)

