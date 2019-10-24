Goa: CM Sawant should resign for failing to protect Mahadayi river, demands GFP

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:12 IST

Punjab CM hails Congress' victory in by-polls, says results...

Batala (Punjab) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hailed the Congress party's victory in three of the four Assembly segments and said that the byelection results which Akalis were keen to dub as 'referendum', was clearly not in their favour.