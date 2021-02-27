Goa CM says he is monitoring situation closely following rise in COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 27 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday took cognizance of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and assured that he is monitoring the situation closely.

"The rising COVID-19 cases is a cause of concern. Our government is monitoring the situation closely. I request the citizens to not fall prey to rumours of lockdown," said Goa CM.



On February 24, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost. (ANI)

