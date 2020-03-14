Goa CM urges political parties to avoid closed-door meetings, mass gatherings

Panaji (Goa)[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged political parties to not organise closed-door meetings and meetings with large number of people during the run-up to the March 22 Zilla Panchayat polls, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I request the political parties to avoid closed-door meetings and meeting with a large number of people in order to avoid further circumstances," said Sawant. He held a high powered committee meeting on health attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and other top officials.

Sawant announced that all educational institutions will remain closed till March 31.

"All educational institutions -- from Anganwadis to universities -- to remain closed till March 31. However the Board examinations for classes X and XII will be conducted as per schedule," he said.

Apart from this, various public spaces like cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms, and the casinos would also remain close till March 31.

"We have not cancelled anyone's wedding ceremony. We have just advised people to avoid closed-door ceremonies," he said.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15. Till date, India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

