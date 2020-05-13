Goa CM welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy in the aftermath of COVID-19.

"I believe that the financial package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by the Prime Minister will reinvigorate economic activities. I would like to thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Goa," the Chief Minister said.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister had announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package for the country fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it will give a new impetus and a new direction to the self-reliant India campaign.

The Goa Chief Minister also welcomed Prime Minister's decision of extending lockdown to a fourth phase saying, "the entire country has followed all the three lockdowns properly. I welcome PM's decision to extend it as this is the only solution to combat coronavirus."

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister had announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18. (ANI)

