Goa CM wishes people on Easter

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 3 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended his wishes on the occasion of Easter.



In his message, the Chief Minister has said, "Easter is an auspicious occasion when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ - manifestations of the triumph of good over evil. The world remembers the great message of love, sacrifice, forgiveness, compassion and brotherhood, which Lord Jesus Christ gave to humanity."

"As we celebrate this very important occasion, let us try to practice, in our day-to-day life, these ideals which can make the world a better place to live in," he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari too extended their greetings on the eve of Easter today. (ANI)

