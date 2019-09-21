Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar (File photo/ANI)
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar (File photo/ANI)

Goa Cong chief calls Sitharaman 'clueless' Finance Minister

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 02:21 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar has hit out at Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the "faulty policies and mismanagement" of the economy by "clueless" Union Finance Minister has resulted in roller coaster ride for various sectors and resulted in sharp decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Taking to Twitter on Friday, he lambasted on the BJP ruled government in Goa about the issue of road conditions and economic slowdown in the country.
Taking a jibe at the BJP government in Goa, Chodankar welcomed Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasami to the state, saying, "Welcome to Goa @INCIndia Puducherry Chief Minister @VNarayanasami I am sure your visit will be a bumpy ride on @BJP4Goa roads & @BJP4India roller-coaster economy by clueless @nsitharaman of @narendramodi Ji Govt."
The GPCC president has said that its a shame on Goa BJP government to host the GST meet when the roads are in worst conditions.
Chodankar's response came hours after Sitharaman held a press conference in Goa while attending the 37th meeting of the GST Council and announced the slashing of corporate tax.
The opposition parties have been targetting the BJP government for economic growth slowed to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has said in a statement. (ANI)

