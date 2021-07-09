Goa Cong holds protest, demands reduction in fuel prices

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 9 (ANI): As a part of ongoing nationwide agitation launched by the Congress, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) along with Mahila Congress and Youth Congress held a rally on Thursday from Congress House to Collector Office in Panaji.

The rally was to register a strong opposition against the spiralling rise in the price of petrol and diesel and also an increase in the prices of essential commodities including edible oil and cooking gas.

Addressing the Congress functionaries who participated in the rally, GPCC president Girish Chodankar said that Union Government has accepted of collecting Rs 2 lakh crores in the financial year 2022 as incremental income from petrol and diesel, excise duties and cess.



"As of 2nd of June there were 43 hikes over the year in fuel prices and there are 16 hikes in the month of May. The government's tax collection on just petrol and diesel alone has increased 300 per cent in the last six years. The impact of the fuel price hike and cooking gas has hit the common man," he said.

He demanded that the petrol price should cut down to rupees 35.63 per litre and Diesel at rupees 38.16 per litre.

The rally was attended by GPCC President Girish Chodankar, Vice President and incharge of agitational program Altinho Gomes, General Secretary Amarnath Panjikar and Beena Naik, Mahila Congress Chief along with Youth Congress President Advocate Varad Mardolkar and South Goa District President Joe Dias. (ANI)

