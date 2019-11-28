Goa: Congress continues digital campaign over Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 28 : In continuation of its digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor, Goa Congress on Thursday released another poster to outline the issue.

North Goa District Congress President, Vijay Bhike on Thursday stated that the fourth day of the digital campaign on Mhadei Jagor is coinciding with the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India and targets Union Minister Prakash Javadekar over his alleged comments.

The campaign will continue till the alleged clearance granted by Union Ministry of Environment and Forest to Kalasa Bhandura project of Karnataka is withdrawn completely, Congress said in a statement.

Congress also demanded the withdrawal of section 144 from Goa and said that the right to protest is a democratic right which should not be suppressed.

Meanwhile, the controversy over the sharing of Mhadei river water between Karnataka and Goa, which has been fomenting trouble for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may finally end up as the one greatest cause that may bring back the BS Yediyurappa government to a clear majority in the state.

Sources in the BJP claimed that the party could very well turn the controversy into its favour in Karnataka as the union environment ministry has already given clearance to the project proposed by Karnataka on Mhadei river, and has also refused to withdraw it despite Goa government's request citing false claims made by the Karnataka regarding the project.

