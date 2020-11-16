Goa: Congress dares CM to show evidence of Kamat's role in increasing coal-handling at MPT

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Congress in Goa on Sunday challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to produce evidence regarding former CM Digambar Kamat's role in granting permission to Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) to increase the coal-handling capacity.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar in a statement also accused Sawant of politicising the situation.

"The defective, corrupt and insensitive Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant has developed a habit of blaming others for the gross failures of his government. He either has no knowledge of how the administration functions, or is influenced by the BJPs corrupt practice of politicising each and every independent institution. The Chief Minister must know that GSPCB does not come under the state Government and the local administration has no control over its decisions," Chodankar said.

"I wanted the Chief Minister to explain the permission granted by GSPCB in its 142nd Meeting held on 28th February 2020 to M/s South West Port Ltd and M/s Adani Mormugoa Goa Port Pvt Ltd to increase the capacity of Coal handling at MPT. The decision of the GSPCB is proof that the BJP Government is patronising the coal mafia in Goa," he added.

He further said that the MPT in its meeting of the Board of Trustees held on April 21 had resolved and congratulated the Ministry of Shipping for its initiative to increase the capacity of Coal handling.

"We have given evidence with references and dates of meetings of GSPCB and MPT. We will produce copies of these documents at the right time. Let the CM show guts and dare to produce documentary evidence to prove that the Congress Government under Digambar Kamat allowed MPT to increase its Coal handling capacity," Chodankar added.

The party president further said that the CM's recent outburst was due to frustration, as people were openly confronting the Government over its failure to protect Goa.

"The BJP in Goa is all out to convert Goa into a coal hub to help PM Narendra Modi's Crony Club. The Congress Party will not allow the BJP to destroy Goa," he added.