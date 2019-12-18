Goa Congress demands high-level inquiry into ship stranded at Mormugao Port Trust

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Goa Congress unit on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, demanding a high-level inquiry on a stranded ship at Mormugao Port Trust, which is reportedly carrying highly a flammable oil named Naphtha.

The letter stated that the entry into Goan waters of the vessel 'MT Nu Shi Nalani', which they claim is from Pakistan, could be a national threat or a danger to the environment.

Congress also alleged that the Naphtha was unloaded from the stranded vessel and is being presently stored at Ganesh Benjoplast Tanks in the port town of Vasco-da-Gama.

The party demanded a list of things including a high-level investigation into the arrival of the ship, investigation to be handed over to the DIA or NIA (Central agencies) and transportation of Naphtha not to be done through the road of Vasco. (ANI)

