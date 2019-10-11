Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar (File photo/ANI)
Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar (File photo/ANI)

Goa Congress demands probe of Rs 208 crores paid to private company for beach safety

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded to investigate Rs 208 crores contract given to a private company here for beach safety and cleaning and bring the lifeguards under its ambit.
"The decision to go on strike and further revelations made by the Lifeguards about the ill-treatment given to them by their employee M/s Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd has once again vindicated our stand about the gross irregularities in the Rs 141 Crore Beach Safety and Lifeguarding Services contract of Tourism Department," Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said in a press release.
"We demand that government should immediately bring all the lifeguards under its ambit and provide the Beach Safety and Lifeguarding Services with the monitoring from ex-Armymen or ex-Naval Officers which will help in bringing discipline and will help in providing secured beach safety to the tourists and locals," it added.
Congress also demanded that the government should investigate where and how the amount of Rs.141 crores paid to that private company in the last five years was utilised by them, as the revelations by Lifeguards have raised questions.
"It is most unfortunate to know that the lifeguards are not even given clean water to drink during duty hours apart from not providing them with the latest safety equipment and gadgets. The revelations by the lifeguards that basic equipment such as Walkie Talkie sets are not provided to them have exposed the fact that a huge amount of Rs.141 crores have not been utilised for the purpose and need to be investigated," the release stated.
"The silence of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant even after we exposed the irregularities in Rs.141 crores Lifeguarding Scam has substantiated our claims that the BJP Government is protecting its Tourism Minister and office bearers of the party who are allegedly involved in the scam," it added.
He further asked the Chief Minister to clarify who is presently providing the beach safety services on Goan beaches, as the tourism minister has stated in his written reply on 17th August 2019 that contract of M/s Drishti Lifesaving has expired on June 30, 2019.
"We support the lifeguards and demand that the government should immediately take steps to take them under its ambit and regularise their services. We also demand that Rs.67 crore Beach Cleaning contract earlier awarded to the same contractor must be investigated," he stated. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:56 IST

Tamil Nadu-based artist carves images of Modi, Xi on watermelon

Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Theni district-based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon as a welcome gesture for the world leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:44 IST

IAF chief visits Srinagar airbase, meets chopper unit members...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In his maiden visit outside the national capital, Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Friday visited the Srinagar airbase where he also met the members of the chopper unit whose six personnel were killed due to a hit by own missile on February 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:39 IST

Army raises concerns with Pak Army over targeting of civilians...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army has raised its concerns with the Pakistan Army over the latter targeting civilian population during ceasefire violations which have significantly gone up.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:25 IST

35 per cent of children under five are stunted: Survey

New Delhi [India], 11 Oct, (ANI): A first-ever nationwide Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (CNNS) released by the Union Health Ministry has revealed that about 35 per cent of children in the country under five years are stunted, 17 per cent wasted and 33 per cent are underweight.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:23 IST

Delhi Congress leaders demand removal of Chacko as in-charge

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A section of senior Delhi Congress leaders on Friday demanded removal of PC Chacko as incharge of Delhi Congress over "leaking" a personal letter written to him by Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:19 IST

Chennai Airport: Customs seizes gold worth Rs 37 lakh from...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 37 lakhs on the Chennai International Airport from rectums of a man and a woman who arrived from Sri Lanka on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:04 IST

Andhra: Education Minister's name appears in 'Rytu Bharosa'...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, the State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh's name has appeared in the list of beneficiaries of a government scheme called 'Rytu Bharosa'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:00 IST

Nehru was PM when China took Akshai Chin: RSS leader Alok Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Hitting out at the Congress for asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise Akshai Chin issue during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, RSS on Friday reminded the opposition party that it ruled the country for so long after 1962 war but never dared to rais

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:50 IST

I am sorry GST did not meet with your satisfaction; we can't...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): "I am sorry that Goods and Services Tax (GST) did not meet your satisfaction," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Friday while responding to a question during an interaction with businessmen, entrepreneurs, CAs and others.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:49 IST

Telangana: Swedish national held at RGI Airport for misbehaving...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Swedish national was held at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for misbehaving and not de-boarding flight here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:49 IST

Environmentalists raise concern over groundwater contamination...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Environmentalists have raised their concerns over possible contamination of groundwater by artificial ponds created for idol immersion during Durga Puja.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:47 IST

Bihar: Man attempts suicide after being fined for not wearing...

Purnea (Bihar) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A man attempted suicide after he was imposed with a fine for not wearing a helmet under the new Motor Vehicles Act, police said on Friday.

Read More
iocl