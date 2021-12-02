Goa Congress invites suggestions to prepare manifesto for Assembly elections

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Goa Congress unit on Wednesday decided to invite suggestions from Goans to prepare the manifesto for the Assembly election, which is scheduled in March next year.



The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) launched 'Our Goa Our Manifesto' campaign in presence of Goa Congress in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, Social Media chairman Rohan Gupta, Campaign committee chairperson Ramakant Khalap, and convener Elvis Gomes, Social media coordinator Hasiba Amin, and GPCC social media chairman Himanshu Tivrekar.

The Goans can share their suggestions by email (goacongress@inc.in), WhatsApp (9607668897) and missed call (1800313000033). (ANI)

