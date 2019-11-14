Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo)
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat (File Photo)

Goa Congress leader says negligence of officials, contractors has led to fatal accidents

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:58 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday said that the negligence of officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways and called upon Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to immediately direct the PWD officials and contractors to take proper safety measures.
"A tragic fatal accident at Chimbel junction has once again exposed the gross negligence by the government as well as the contractors engaged in the road construction works," Kamat said in a statement.
"The negligence of the officials and contractors has caused many fatal accidents on the national and state highways, wherein innocent peoples lives have been lost. The road condition from Pernem to Mapuca is pathetic and has become an accident-prone stretch. A similar situation arises at Ponda and highways works in Salcete and Canancona taluka," he added.
Kamat, who is Leader of Opposition in the assembly, said that the work of highway expansion was moving at a snail's pace from Patradevi to Pollem.
At some places, the work stands abandoned for months and huge debris on the road and sideways was posing danger to the vehicles.
Kamat said he was surprised that the work on connecting the third Mandovi bridge to Ponda highway has almost come to a standstill with no sign of any progress of the Chimbel junction flyover work.
"The debris below the operational third Mandovi bridge still remains (there) from Panaji to Porvorim, causing a serious hazard to traffic," said Kamat.
The statement said road contractors should be held accountable and responsible to ensure that proper service roads were provided for smooth movement of traffic.
"They need to install signboards wherever diversions are made. There should be night reflector signages all over road stretches where works are presently being done," Kamat said.
"Most of the delineators on the national highways are broken and damaged or uprooted," he said.
He alleged that the government "has completely failed" to remove the potholes from the roads. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:52 IST

Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:50 IST

WB Guv denied helicopter to attend college programme in Murshidabad

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government has not responded to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:47 IST

Rafale issue 'exercise of vilification' and doubting Defence...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The government said that the controversy on the Rafale fighter jet deal was an "exercise of vilification and casting doubts on the Defence acquisition process", which was put to an end by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena prepare draft CMP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:27 IST

'Mo School': CM urges Odisha alumni to create healthy education...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the alumni from Odisha to join "Mo School" movement to create a healthy education eco-system in education, which can help to achieve transformational goals of Odisha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:19 IST

Welcome SC's decision to refer Sabarimala issue to a larger...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer a batch of petitions in the Sabarimala case to a larger constitutional bench.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:10 IST

BJP, AJSU heading for a split ahead of Jharkhand polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The alliance between the ruling BJP and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) in Jharkhand appears heading for a split over seat-sharing with the BJP saying that it has left nine seats for its ally who has to decide how it wants to move ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:07 IST

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action...

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:59 IST

SC verdict on Rafale shows truth can be troubled but not defeated: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): BJP working President JP Nadda on Thursday said that his party welcomes the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the review petitions filed in the Rafale deal and for stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had used it to drag the apex court into politics.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Andhra: Temple demolished as part of road-widening exercise, BJP...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy temple in the Kolli Sarada market area here was demolished as part of a road-widening plan after another temple at an alternate piece of land was constructed, said city planner of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:26 IST

Manohar Parrikar's son attacks Rahul Gandhi on Rafale order

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Mounting attack on Rahul Gandhi, former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar on Thursday said that the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss review petitions in the Rafale case should be a "learning experience" for the Congress leader.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:17 IST

Indian Railways enters into Procurement cum Maintenance deal with MELPL

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Indian Railways on Thursday entered into Procurement cum Maintenance Agreement with Madhepura Electric Locomotive Pvt. Ltd. (MELPL) as part of largest Foreign Direct Investment project of Indian Railways.

Read More
iocl