Goa Congress observes 'Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas' to honour martyrs of Galwan valley

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 26 (ANI): Goa Congress on Friday observed "Shaheed Ko Salam Diwas" in remembrance of the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

A silent protest was held at Azad Maidaan, Panjim after paying tributes to the brave soldiers by lighting candles. Congress state president Girish Chodankar, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and others leaders were present.

Speaking to ANI Digambar Kamat, Opposition leader said, "Some days back, on our country's border with China one incident took place where Chinese tried to enter our territory and in that scuffle our 20 jawans lost their lives so our party has organised this program all across the country to pay our respects to all these jawans."

"In the history of our country we have seen that whenever such a thing happens the whole country gets united forgetting caste, creed, religion, party and everything," he added.

Goa State President, Girish Chodankar said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi have given a strong message to the government to take a strong decision, don't bow down before China and don't give them upper hand".

"They were unarmed and were killed by the Chinese. We condemn this act and we strongly stand by our military, families of those jawans. We want to send a strong message across the country that for us the country's interest is utmost," he added.

On the call of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress organised a nationwide campaign 'Shaheed ko Salam Diwas' across India on Friday to pay homage to the brave soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

