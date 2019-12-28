Goa Congress requests CM Sawant to scrap Sunburn Festival

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant requesting the immediate withdrawal of permission granted to hold Sunburn EDM festival at Vagator from December 27-29 for alleged illegalities at the venue.

"The Sunburn EDM festival which was always mired with controversies has again created a controversy yesterday as two tourists were found dead outside the venue of the festival at Vagator. This festival instead of bringing a good reputation to Goa brings controversies due to various illegalities at the venue. We demand immediate scrapping of Sunburn EDM festival by cancelling permission to hold it," GPCC wrote in its letter to the Chief Minister.

Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh died after they fainted outside the venue of the Sunburn Festival in Vagator in Goa on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Sai Prasad and Venkat, were standing in the queue to obtain their entry wrist bands before the event was to begin when they collapsed and became unconscious, Goa Police told ANI.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. (ANI)

