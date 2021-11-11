Goa Congress to hold protest on Zuari bridge if traffic problem not solved in 3 days

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 11 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that the party will hold a massive protest march on the Zuari bridge if the traffic problem is not solved in the next three days.

"The Congress party, along with the affected travellers, will hold a massive protest march on Zuari Bridge if the problem is not solved in the next three days," Chodankar said in an official statement.

The Congress leader said that people travelling to their offices or tourists heading towards the airport are caught up in huge traffic, as a result, they reach their destinations late.



He also pointed out that several ambulances are also stuck in the traffic endangering the lives of patients due to delays in reaching Goa Medical College and Hospital.

He said that it was the duty of the contractor to control traffic is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic even when construction of the road or Zuari Bridge is taken up.

"People are left stranded in traffic during the day. Travel time between Margao and Panaji has been increased, at least, by an hour," he said.

Chodankar further said that the government has taken people for granted and is not bothered to work out a solution for this problem. (ANI)

