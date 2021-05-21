Goa court acquits former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): A Sessions Court in Goa acquitted founder and former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka Magazine Tarun Tejpal of all charges in the alleged sexual assault case.

Tejpal, who was already out on bail, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013.

He was arrested on November 30 in 2013 after allegedly raping his colleague at a five-star resort in North Goa.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him.

In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)