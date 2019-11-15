Goa court adjourns Tarun Tejpal rape case for Nov 27-28

Mapusa (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): A trial court here adjourned for November 27-28 an alleged case of rape against senior journalist Tarun Tejpal on Thursday, after cross-examining the victim for four days.

Speaking to ANI over phone, Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora said that the cross-examination of the victim -- Tejpal's former woman colleague -- was held in-camera which will continue on next hearings.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Kshama Joshi posted the matter for November 27 and November 28.

The cross-examination was expected to end on November 15.

Tejpal, the former editor of Tehelka magazine, was accused of sexual assault by his female colleague in November 2013. He was arrested on November 30, 2013, and is currently out on bail.

On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Following the framing of charges, Tejpal moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. In August, the top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months. (ANI)

