Monserrate is accused of raping a minor girl in 2016. (Representative image)
Goa court frames charges against Panaji BJP MLA in alleged rape case

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:41 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A Goa court on Thursday framed charges against BJP MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Monserrate was booked in 2016 for allegedly drugging and raping a 16-year-old girl, under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 506 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The trial in the case is scheduled to begin from October 15 at the Additional District and Session Court in Panaji.
Reacting to the development, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI that he will go through the document before commenting on the matter. (ANI)

