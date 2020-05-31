Goa COVID-19 count stands at 71: state health department

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Goa health department on Sunday said that the state has reported 71 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to the official data, the total number of cases includes 27 active cases and 44 recovered.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Goa is 71 including 27 active cases and 44 recovered/discharged," the state health department stated.

A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

