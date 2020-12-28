Goa Crime Branch arrests 3 with 85 gram MDMA

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 28(ANI): Crime Branch in Goa arrested three people and seized 85 grams of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) pills worth around Rs 8.5 lakh from their possession on Sunday.



As per an official release, acting on specific information of illegal drugs transportation to Goa for the purpose of consumption on New Year, a team of Crime Branch conducted a search of three suspected persons' room and their belongings at Goa International Centre and found the seized contraband concealed inside their vehicle and in their room.

"The three arrested accused are Ayan Ali Khan, resident of Hyderabad; Valentine Perreira, resident of Mumbai; and Strome Fernandes resident of Mumbai. All three have been arrested and further investigation is underway," it stated. (ANI)

