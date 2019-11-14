Goa: Crime Branch busts prostitution racket, 2 held

Calangute (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Crime Branch Ribandar busted a prostitution racket in Naikawado here on Wednesday, rescuing two girls and arresting two persons involved in the racket.

In a press statement, the Crime Branch said: "The Crime Branch received information from reliable sources that two people were supplying girls for prostitution at Calangute. A decoy customer was arranged on Tuesday and the police staff along with NGO founder Andrea Pereira laid a trap to bust the racket."

The accused have been identified as Akshay (27) and Tophik (27), who were arrested on the spot.

The rescued victims were natives of Maharashtra, who were sent to State Protective Home in Merces, Goa for safe custody.

A case under section 370 of IPC, and sections 4,5 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation is in progress with PI Jivba Dalvi of Crime Branch under the supervision of Deputy SP Crime Mahesh Gaonkar and SP Bosco George. (ANI)

