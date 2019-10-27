Goa: Crime Branch raids gambling den, arrests 10

Patradevi (Goa) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Crime Branch on Sunday morning raided a gambling den in Pernem area here and arrested 10 persons.

A total of Rs 2.13 lakh in cash has been seized in the operation.

In a statement, the Crime Branch said, "Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Ribandar raided a gambling den active near the Martyrs Memorial at Patradevi, Pernem, early morning on Sunday."

"A reliable information was received about card gambling activity being conducted at Patradevi for some days. Accordingly, intelligence was developed and a team was formed that raided the gambling den," the statement said.

Further investigations are underway in the matter. (ANI)

