Goa: Digambar Kamat demands white paper on COVID-19 situation

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 3 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday demanded a white paper on COVID-19 situation in Goa after around 40 positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Mangor Hill area recently.

"I hope Mangor Hill is not the Tip of the Iceberg. Government must immediately release White Paper on #CovidGoa & maintain complete transparency in Corona Testing Protocol. Expedite Community Testing and explore Expert Opinion on Herd immunity with social awareness," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Goa so far has recorded 79 cases of coronavirus, out of which 22 are active and 57 have been cured. (ANI)

