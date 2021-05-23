Goa Dy CM launches 'Oxygen on Wheels' service for COVID-19 patients

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis in Goa due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar has made arrangements for a van with five oxygen concentrators powered by two generators and emergency medicines.

While inaugurating the service, Kavlekar said it is important to be prepared for every situation that may arise due to lack of power and transport.

"The concept behind this is that no life should be lost even in rural Goa. Every life is precious and we have learned from Cyclone Taukate that even during worse COVID times, we have to be prepared for even worst situations that may arise due to lack of power and transport," he was quoted in a statement from his office.



Kavlekar further said that the custom-made van had been brought all the way from Mumbai and the van would serve not only the Quepem taluka, but also Canacona, Sanguem, Dharbandora and Salcete.

Rural patients should not suffer during critical times, he said, adding that people can call their helpline numbers that are manned 24 hours.

Chairperson of Quepem, Suchita Shirvaikar thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for the gesture and said that patients would not have 24-hour access to doctors including visits by private consultant Doctors, water dispensers with water filters, 50 oxygen beds with saline if required, free meals, free medicines. (ANI)

