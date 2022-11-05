Goa: Edwin Nunes of Curlie restaurant held for submitting fake Covid certificate

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 4 (ANI): Anjuna Police on Thursday arrested Edwin Nunes of Curlies restaurant, Anjuna, for submitting a fake covid certificate to Anjuna Police station.

According to the Police, accused Edwin Nunes was earlier arrested and released on bail in connection with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.

The Police said that after being released on bail, Nunes was called on several occasions at Anjuna Police Station in November for investigation purposes but he had produced a fake COVID certificate of a private diagnostics lab and evaded investigation.



"Hence, Anjuna Police had lodged another FIR against him for submitting a forged document before the police station," Dalvi said.

Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under Sections 468 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said that as Nunes violated the bail conditions, Anjuna police have made an application before the sessions court for cancellation of bail.

"We have Informed Hyderabad Police to take custody of Edwin if required in their case," the police added.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

