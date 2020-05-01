Goa faces a bleak tourist season

Calangute (Goa) [India], May 01(ANI): Goa, one of the best vacation destinations, is facing a bleak tourist season due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Manuel Cardozo, President of Traditional Shack Owners' Association said that this tourism season is the worst ever, and not just shack owners, all those involved in the tourist industry have suffered.

"The next tourism season is also looking bleak, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the next season could start in December," Cardozo told ANI.

He also said that the government should release pending money from the tourism department and demanded a relief package to make up for the losses caused due to the coronavirus crisis and waiver of fees for the next season.

Cardozo said that the Association will write to the government seeking compensation towards the expenses they have incurred in terms of shack fees and excise duty, among other charges.

Presently, Goa is COVID-19 free as all seven cases reported in the state have recovered.

The State had closed its borders days before the announcement of nationwide lockdown.

On March 21, month, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led government shut down beaches, restaurants and many public places even when there was not a single coronavirus case in the State.

The State government also sealed the borders for the entry of all types of passenger vehicles coming through the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. (ANI)

