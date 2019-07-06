Goa: Five held in two gambling raids

Goa [India], July 5 (ANI): Police arrested five people and seized over Rs 2,00,000 in two separate gambling related raids on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Kumar Singh, five persons were arrested by Goa Crime Branch while they were accepting gambling bids.

"Four accused identified as Narayan (38), Amit (38), Indrabhan (20) and Ullas (49) were caught while accepting Gambling bids in the first raid conducted near Industrial Estate Karaswada Mapusa. Cash worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered", Singh said.

Singh added "The second raid was conducted near Nanus Bar Calangute. where one accused Baptist Fernandes (45) was nabbed. Along with gambling articles. Rs 1,14,550 was recovered from him.

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)