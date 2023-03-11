Goa forest fires: Defence Ministry to send helicopters, Rane thanks PM Modi

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 11 (ANI): Goa Minister of Forests Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support in dousing the forest fires in the state.

"Received an intimation from the Honourable Prime Minister's office that the Defence Ministry would provide full support and the office of the Honourable Prime minister will monitor the situation (of forest fires) closely," said Rane.



Taking to Facebook, Rane said, "As the Goa state's Minister of Forests, I can't begin to express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister and we will update the Prime Minister's Office daily on the condition of the fires."

Earlier on March 9, the Indian Air Force deployed one Mi-17 helicopter for fighting raging forest fires in Goa, using Bambi Buckets, stated an official release.

As per the reports received from the field, since March 5 and till March 11, 48 fire spots have been detected of which 41 fires have already been doused and seven are reported to be active. (ANI)

