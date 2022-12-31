Goa: Gang of 5 thieves apprehended, mobiles worth Rs 5 lakh seized

Calangute (Goa) [India], December 31 (ANI): Calangute police on Friday apprehended a gang of mobile phone thieves and arrested five people. A total of 10 phones worth Rs 5 lakh have been seized from them.

On December 29, Calangute Police Station received a phone call from Karthik Sandeep, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh informing that some unidentified person had snatched his mobile phone.

Accordingly, Beat and LIB staff of Calangute Police Station left to verify the incident.

The police succeeded in apprehending a group of five accused persons namely Ram Bhowmick, Anil Ramu Rathod, Sanjeev Singh, Sunny Saho and Yogesh Devania Surat.

All the accused are residents of Karnataka.



The accused were staying together in a hotel in Panaji.

The mobile phone of the complainant was also recovered along with 09 other phones. Broken pieces of gold chain have also been seized from the accused.

All the above-accused persons have been detained and further investigation is in progress.

The police team consisted of Vidhyanand Amonkar, Vijay Naik, Amir Garad, Sanjyot Kerkar, Manoj Naika and Nikhil Mandrekar.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of PI Shri Dattaguru K Sawant and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Porvorim Shri Vishwesh Karpe. (ANI)

