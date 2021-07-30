Goa gang rape case: My statement was taken out of context, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 30 (ANI): Amid criticism over his comments following the gang rape of two girls, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that his statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context.

"My statement about the unfortunate incident was taken out of context. At no point, I have tried to deny the right to the security provided by our law. Goa Police has been a truly professional force especially when it comes to the security of women and children. They have already acted swiftly and arrested the accused, and let me assure you that I shall ensure that the culprits get the most stringent punishment under the law. The safety of our citizens is always my Govt's top priority" said Goa CM.

Sawant said that as the head of a government and also a father of a 14-year-old daughter, he was deeply pained and disturbed over the incident. "So when I spoke about shared responsibility for minor children, it was out of concern, care, and love for my fellow citizens and our children. We all love our kids. Being the Chief Minister my feeling of concern is extended to all the children of Goa.

Goa Chief Minister while speaking on the safety of children, especially, the minor ones, said "Our right to security has to be strengthened further with more cautiousness. Children, especially minors, need the guidance of their elders. "

"I, both as an individual and as the Chief Minister can never ever directly, indirectly, or remotely hurt the sentiments of my fellow citizens of Goa. I put this on record today. I reiterate that in matters that concern the safety and security of our children, there will be no compromise. Let there be no place for misunderstanding. Let us stand united. Let us trust each other. Let us stand united as one Goa so that all such evils can be defeated with all our might," he added.

His remark came after he received flak from opposition over his earlier comment. Congress President Girish Chodankar condemned the statement of Chief Minister Sawant.

The Chief Minister had during a debate in the House said that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children.

Meanwhile, Goa art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude has said that the Goa government can not have every girl guarded by a police person all the time.

"The problem is if one has to post a policeman for every person, every girl, how many police will we require? This is what it is. The government is not running away from responsibility. The government is protecting. Government is there with the people," Gaude said.

Four men were arrested in South Goa and remanded to police custody on Monday for allegedly raping two minor girls on Benaulim beach on Sunday evening on July 24. A case of gang rape and extortion was registered against them and the investigation is underway. (ANI)